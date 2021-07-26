Troy names Waters interim soccer head coach

Troy Athletics

Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday that Nicole Waters has been named the Troy Soccer interim head coach for the 2021 season following the departure of Ged O’Connor earlier this month.

“Nicole has done an amazing job in her two years on our soccer staff and will do a great job leading our team this season,” Jones said. “Our student-athletes were overwhelming in their support of Nicole to assume this position, and I have the utmost confidence that she will successfully guide her student-athletes both on and off the field. I would be remiss if I did not thank Nicole for agreeing to assume this new role for the 2021 season.

Waters enters her third season at Troy after serving as the team’s assistant coach since 2019. Waters, a native of Terra Cotta, Ontario, Canada helped guide the Trojans to a 12-3-4 record in 2019, the third-most wins in program history, as well a school-record 23 Sun Belt points and a second-place finish in the league. That same season, Troy scored the second-most goals in program history (41) and led the conference with 24 goals in Sun Belt play.

“First off, I would like to thank Brent Jones and Sandy Atkins for allowing me the opportunity to lead the team this fall,” Waters said. “I am eager to get started with preseason camp and am looking forward to leading this incredible group of women.”

Waters came to Troy after serving as a graduate assistant for two seasons at Mercer University where she helped Mercer win 19 matches. Waters is a 2016 graduate of the University of Dayton where she graduated with a degree in exercise science. She starred for the Flyers, becoming the program’s all-time assists leader (54) while earning first team All-Atlantic 10 honors three times. She was also named the A-10 Midfielder of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Following the conclusion of her collegiate career, Waters played professionally for FC Slovacko Zeny of the Czech Republican league. In addition to playing overseas, Waters also has played for the Houston Dash (NWSL, 2016), Seattle Sounders (W-League, 2015), the Gulf Coast Texans (W-League, 2014), the Toronto Lynx (W-League, 2012-13) and the U20 Canadian National Team.