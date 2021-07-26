Walmart DC to hold hiring event

Walmart is hiring up to 30 associates for order filler positions to support its Brundidge grocery distribution center. The company is looking to fill the positions to support its growing business, after reporting very strong sales increases, both online and in stores, during the company’s February earnings announcement.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart Supply Chain associates, including up to 30 at the Brundidge distribution center. Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.70 per hour and can reach more than $23.20 an hour based on position, shift and schedule, and hired associates will be eligible to receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

The hiring event will be Thursday, July 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart Distribution Center in Brundidge, 1005 Sara G. Lott Boulevard. Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with the management team. Applicants can also apply for positions at careers.walmart.com.