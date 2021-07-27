July 21-22 Police Reports

Arrests

July 21

A minor was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Kalie Savannah Rutherford, 22, was charged with third degree domestic violence.

Keri Ann Czarniak, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Kollies Aedro Foster, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Tanya Lasha Watkins, 30, was charged on five alias warrants.

Shannon Bundy Massey, 30, was charged on an alias warrant.

Derrius Marquez Bean, 28, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Joseph Carlos Jones Fannian, 32, was charged with contempt of court — interrupting court proceedings.

July 22

Andrea W. McClain, 48, was charged with third-degree assault.

Ronisha Rawshon Lavett Carter, 30, was charged with harassment.

Geraldine Wilcoxen, 60, was charged with harassment and served on an alias warrant.

Michael Peter Makau, 38, was charged with driving under the influence.

Thequan Ulance Jones, 24, was charged with domestic violence.

Joseph Dougles Lightfoot, 41, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Candance Ashley Kyser, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Incidents

July 21

A trespass warning was issued on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on West Church Street.

An alias warrant was served on Elm Street.

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on County Road 7755.

Harassment was reported and a trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A fire investigation was conducted on Park Street.

Contempt of court — interrupting a court proceeding was reported on Elm Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree burglary was reported on Creekside Way.

July 22

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Cowart Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Hubbard Street.

An alias warrant was served and harassment was reported on Hubbard Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Butler Drive.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Third-degree assault was reported on Aster Avenue.

A juvenile complaint was reported on Enzor Road.

Harassment was reported on Hunter Mountain Parkway.