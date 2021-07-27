Troy University to host SOAR Conference

Troy University’s Interpreter Training program is partnering with the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind (AIDB) and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services to host a free professional development conference for educators of students who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, visually impaired, or deaf-blind.

The Seeking Options to Add Rigor (SOAR) Conference will be held July 25-27 on the Troy Campus.

The conference is funded through the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB), the world’s most comprehensive education, rehabilitation and service program serving individuals of all ages who are deaf, blind, deaf-blind and multi-disabled.