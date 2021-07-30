Biden sends COVID mixed message

The Biden Administration is issuing warnings to Americans regarding the increasing number of COVID cases across the country. Calls for a return to mask wearing and social distancing are becoming more frequent from the President and his advisors. Businesses, large and small, fear the possibility of mandated shutdowns that plagued our nation last year. Parents are wondering if they will be forced to face the inadequacies and challenges of remote schooling again. These are all worries that are being forced upon law-abiding, tax-paying Americans by the Biden Administration.

But it goes further. Our northern border with Canada remains closed to non-essential travel for fear of spreading the virus. Biden and his team cited concerns over the Delta variant as the reason for banning travel from 26 nations including most of Europe, South Africa and Brazil.

This all seems like a concerned President who is trying to save our nation from the death and damage of a pandemic. But a closer look at Biden’s policies prove that his concern is not for Americans and he has little to no desire to stop the spread of COVID from coming across our border. His policy that allows thousands of illegal immigrants to move freely across our Southern border and into our towns, neighborhoods, restaurants and schools without any regard for their immigration status or their COVID test results prove that the Biden administration doesn’t care about America or Americans. Is the health of Americans, the success of our economy and the fate of our schools and health care system of any concern to this President or his advisors?

Rep. Wes Allen is a Republican legislator serving District 89 (Pike and Dale Counties). He also serves as the Republican Chairperson for Pike County. Wes is seeking the Republican nomination for the Office of Alabama Secretary of State.