Catherine Myhand

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Catherine Myhand, 73, passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia after battling pancreatic cancer. She departed this temporary life and transitioned into eternal rest to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

On May 10, 1948, Catherine was born in Brundidge, Alabama and welcomed by her parents, Lola Mae Meadows Myhand and “Pap” Myhand. She was raised by her grandmother, Pearl Meadows, until her grandmother’s death. Thereafter, Catherine’s uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Gary & Willie Mitchell Meadows became her caretakers. She had a close and loving relationship with two of her cousins: Annette Still and Jeri Lampley. In 1999, Catherine and her Aunt Willie Mitchell Meadows began living with Jeri full-time. Catherine lived with Jeri and Lewis Lampley for the last 22 years of her life and was blessed to be under their protective and loving care.

Catherine attended a special needs school and lived in Pike County in her formative years. She was a faithful member of Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board and enjoyed fellowshipping with others at church events.

Catherine had a gentle and loving spirit. She loved to sing and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a welcoming smile and offered a pleasant greeting to everyone with whom she came into contact. Her family and friends will always treasure the years they had with her. She made an indelible mark on the world with her sweet, warm spirit.

Catherine is survived by her first cousins, Geraldine “Jeri” Meadows Lampley (Reverend Lewis C . Lampley), of Marietta, Georgia; and Annette Still, of St. Petersburg, Florida. Her mother, Lola Mae Meadows Myhand; her father, “Pap” Myhand; and her brother, Arthur T. Myhand, preceded her in death. She leaves behind a host of cousins and other family members. Catherine will be laid to rest next to her beloved Uncle and Aunt, Gary & Willie Mitchell Meadows in Brundidge, Alabama