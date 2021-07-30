Now, 57 years later, the rest of the story

While Dianne Brown was wondering about the fate of her pen pal, her Japanese friend was skating herself into the Japanese figure skating record books.

According to information on the Internet, Kazumi Yamashita Onishi, is a Japanese former competitive figure skater. She is a four-time Japanese national champion and competed twice at the Winter Olympics, placing 14th in 1968 and 10th in 1972.

She also has a second place and two third-place finishes in the Japanese Nationals and finished 11th, 13th, 16th and 18th in World Championships, fourth in the Kennedy Memorial, third in the Richmond Trophy and third in the Winter Universiade.

“Kazumi wrote me that she was very busy with her skating and I know now how busy she must have been,” Brown said. “I am very, very proud of Kazumi, of my pen pal. I wish she knew.”