Pike County BOE approves personnel action

The Pike County Board of Education met on July 26 and worked from an agenda that included new business and personnel action.

In new business, the board:

•Approved the request for 10 additional days for elementary school bookkeepers.

• Approved the request to employ two Troy University tutors to serve on-line and face-to-face to those students enrolled in mathematics and science for dual enrollment classes.

•Approved the request to approve FY 2022 Budget Hearing dates: Tuesday, September 7, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Central Office and Thursday September 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room.

•Approved or denied student transfer request per the attached spreadsheet.

•Approved school COVID re-opening plan.

•Approved the final resolution detailing refinancing of the existing bonds and issuance of new 2021 Capital Improvement Bonds.

•Approved extension of National Board Certification local matching supplement to certified employees receiving state supplements such as Certified Instructional Leader (CIL)

In personnel action, the board:

•Approved the request to re-employee Catherine Daniel, tutor, Exercise and Health Academy classes.

•Approved the request to employ Crystal Weissenberger, English teacher, Goshen High School

•Approved the request to employ Ashley Skinner, Special Education Aide, GHS.

•Approved the request to employ Sara Wallace, STEM facilitator, Pike County High School.

•Approved the coaching supplements for PCHS.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.