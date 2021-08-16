August 18, 2021

COVID-19, Aug. 13 Data

By Huck Treadwell

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Friday, August 13, 2021:

• The ADPH dashboard indicates 3,986 new confirmed cases were reported today.

  • Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 23.8 percent.
  • Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent.  To find the rate for your county, click here.

• There are 2472 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.

• There is a total of 2569 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI admitted patients statewide.

• Of these, statewide, there are 48 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 14 pediatric PUI admitted patients.

• 703 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.

  • Of these, 689 are confirmed COVID-19.
  • 364 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.

• Currently, *39 (2 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.

  • *1,295 (17 percent) of all other beds available.
  • *Does not indicate a staffed bed is available

• 1032 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.

• There were 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported, August 12, 2021.

 

