COVID Data, Aug. 15

By Huck Treadwell

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Sunday, August 15, 2021:

The ADPH dashboard indicates 6,992 new cases reported. 

Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 23 percent.

There are 2570 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.

  • There is a total of 2678 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI admitted patients statewide.
  • Of these, statewide, there are 45 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 16 pediatric PUI admitted patients.

749 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.

  • Of these, 743 are confirmed COVID-19.
  • 415 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
  • Currently, *41 (3%) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.
  • *1,331 (17%) of all other beds available.

*Does not indicate a staffed bed is available

1004 (52 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.

There were 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported August 14, 2021.

