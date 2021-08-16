Movie night out on the town

Several years ago, Spentressia Fenn came home to Brundidge with a movie screen and projector in tow.

She was back to fulfill a burning desire to give back to the community that had been so supportive during her formative year and so special in her life.

She came back with popcorn and colas and invited the town to a viewing of a family-oriented movie. Over the following months, the community was very supportive each time it was movie night on the lawn of the historic Bass House.

On Saturday night, Fenn planned a viewing of “The Lion King.” She came, once again, with movie screen in tow and the projector, popcorn and colas. The only thing missing on the late summer night was the crowd.

But, that was understandable, Fenn said. With the rising numbers in COVID-19, people were just more hesitant to be in crowds; there was talk of inclement weather and Saturday had been hot and a bit sultry. So, Fenn said she understood why people would not want to venture out.

She expressed appreciation to those who came and enjoyed the movie and those who have been supportive in the past.

“The outdoor movies are something I want to continue doing from time to time,” Fenn said. “Brundidge is home to me and I want to give back and the movies are a way to do that. They are an opportunity for families to come together to enjoy a movie and community fellowship.”

Fenn is a 2005 graduate of Pike County High School. She now makes her home in Birmingham where she works in real estate.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed disappointment in the low number of people who attended

“The family-night movie was well advertised,” she said. “Those who did not come missed a treat. On behalf of the city, I want to thank Spentressia for her support of Brundidge and her dedication to our community and look forward to the next movie here at the Bass house.”