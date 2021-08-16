August 18, 2021

  • 73°

Tropical Storm Fred update

By Huck Treadwell

Published 1:26 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to reach the Alabama state line around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Herbert Reeves, the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Fred calls for an early Tuesday morning event.  The eye of the storm is expected to reach the Alabama state line around 1 .m. The concerns for Pike County, Reeves said, could be some local flooding due to heavy rainfall; gusty winds up to 35 mph tonight and into Tuesday.  The chance of tornadoes is decreasing as the storm weakens to a tropical depression, Reeves said.

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events