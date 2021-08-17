Troy picked to finish second in SBC East Division

The Troy volleyball teamwill enter the 2021 season picked as the second best team in the Sun Belt Conference East Division.

The Trojans open the 2021 season next Friday when they host Ole Miss. They will take on Kennesaw State this Friday in an exhibition match, beginning at 7 p.m.

In a vote by the league’s 12 coaches, the Trojans were picked to finish second in the East Division behind only Costal Carolina.

“I’m also very honored that the other coaches in the Sun Belt recognized our team as one of the top four teams heading into the season,” head coach Josh Lauer said. “We have worked extremely hard to build consistency into the Troy VB program, and we look forward to continuing that tradition this year representing Troy University in the conference championship this year.”

Georgia Southern, App State, South Alabama and Georgia State are picked to finish third through sixth in the East Division.

Texas State is picked to win the West Division followed by Texas-Arlington, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Little Rock and ULM.

Troy had two players named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team in Amara Anderson and Cheyenne Hayes.

“Amara and Cheyenne have proven themselves to be two of the elite players in our conference,” Lauer said. “They have earned the respect of the other teams and coaches in the Sun Belt. They have also worked hard this summer to be their very best and help our team have the best season possible this fall.”

Anderson, an All-Sun Belt First team selection for the last two years, finished leading the Trojans in assists and the Trojans were the third-best team in the Sun Belt Conference in assist per set at .793. She finished with 24 aces last season, good enough for sixth-best in the conference.

Hayes was named to the All-Sun Belt Second-team for the first time in her career following last season. She finished with a team leading 204 kills, bringing her career total up to 1,359, good enough for sixth most in program history.

Hayes is the third Trojan to receive all-conference honors in three straight seasons.