Rebels forced to cancel Jamboree

The Zion Chapel Rebels have announced they have canceled their jamboree game against Florala, scheduled for Friday night in Florala.

Out of an abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19, Zion Chapel will have to wait a week to see their first action on the field.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have canceled the jamboree game versus Florala,” head coach Randy Bryant said. “We look forward to being able to compete very soon.”

This is the second local game to be canceled before Friday night. Earlier this week, Goshen announced that they have canceled their season opener against Holtville due to COVID concerns in their program. Also earlier this week, Geneva canceled their game with Opp due to COVID.

The Rebels will now shift their attention to next Friday when they travel to Kinston to take on the Bulldogs in the 2021 season opener.