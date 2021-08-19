Remnant Trust exhibit to be on display at Troy campus

An exhibit from The Remnant Trust Collection at Texas Tech University will once again be displayed at the Troy University Library on the Troy Campus in the coming weeks.

The exhibit, “The Wisdom of the Ages Athenaeum,” features rare books and artifacts such as “Select Pieces” by Benjamin Franklin, printed in 1801, a verbatim report of “The Trial of the Alleged Assassins and Conspirators” for the murder of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865, William Shakespeare’s “The Famous History of the Life of King Henry the Eighth published in 1632, “The Canons and Decrees of the Council of Trent” published around 1670 and a Vulgate Bible made in Northern France between 1240 and 1260.

The Remnant Trust is a public organization that share an actively growing collection of manuscripts, first edition and early works dealing with topics of individual liberty and human dignity. The Trust makes the collection available to colleges and universities, and other organizations for use by students, faculty, scholars and the general public. The University last hosted a Remnant Trust exhibit in 2019.

“The Remnant Trust is a collection from Texas Tech University that they loan out to libraries and other institutions throughout the country so that students and others can be exposed to these rare old books and documents,” said Dr. Chris Shaffer, Dean of Library Services. “This exhibit gives students the opportunity to actually experience world history up close through these various artifacts.”

The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 26 through the end of November. A second exhibit will be coming to the library on the University’s Dothan Campus early next year.