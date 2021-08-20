Paramore speaks to Republican Women

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore discussed how his time as a member of the Troy City Council prepared him to make a run for the Alabama House of Representatives District 89.

Paramore was elected to the Troy City Council in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and currently serves as the council’s president.

“Since I’ve been on the council, we’ve brought about 700 jobs to the county,” Paramore said. “On many of those projects we partnered with the Pike County Commission. As a council, we brought a lot of jobs. Now, we’re focusing on quality of life improvements. Not just for Troy, but for the entire county. We want everybody around us to grow. The more growth you have, the healthier you are. If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”

He said as a council member, he’d learned just how important cooperation was between organizations and government agencies.

He said Pike County currently has a very diverse economy, including quality small businesses, retail outlets, industries and a vibrant university.

But, Paramore said the pandemic has led to a lot of problems for the local economy.

“One of the troubling things in the county is we’re paying people not to work,” he said. “When you drive by businesses, they’re looking for workers. We’re paying people not to work. If I go to Montgomery, I’m going to help the state keep that from happening again. This is seeping into every pore and core of our society. We need to have leaders go to Montgomery and do what’s right.”

Paramore said he was campaigning on quality of life for constituents, protecting unborn children, protecting the state’s agricultural industry and fighting for veteran healthcare and veteran benefits.