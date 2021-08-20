Pike County Cattlemens Rodeo returns Aug. 27-28

“Head ’em up and move ’em out! It’s rodeo time!

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association will host its 29th professional rodeo Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28 at Cattleman Park.

Advance tickets are $10 and are available at the Piggly Wiggly locations in Troy and Brundidge, Don Walker’s Western Wear and Troy Bank & Trust main location in Troy and the Banks Buy Rite in Banks. Tickets at the door will be $12. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free with an accompanying adult.

The National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association rodeo will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The Saturday rodeo will feature the Western Festival for kids and the gates will open at 4 p.m. with the rodeo out of the chute at 7:30 p.m.

B.B. Palmer, rodeo publicity chairman, said the Pike County Cattlemen are expecting another great rodeo with some of the area’s most outstanding cowboys and cowgirls and large and enthusiastic audiences.

“We’ve had standing-room-only crowds the last three or four years and are expecting to fill the arena again this year,” Palmer said. “We want everyone to feel safe and be safe and to come out and enjoy a great professional cowboy rodeo.”

Palmer said the Pike County Cattlemen’s NCPRA Rodeo will feature eight popular and exciting events.

“We’ll have both bareback and saddle bronc riding,” he said. “In bareback riding, the cowboy only has a suitcase-type handle to hold with one hand, in saddle bronc riding, there’s the saddle horn. In men’s we’ll also have team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping and the big event- bull riding. We’ll have two ladies’ events, breakaway roping and barrel racing.”

The ever-popular Pike County Cattlemen’s concession stand will be open with hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, snack items and soft drinks.

“We’re gonna have a good one so we encourage all rodeo fans and those who think they will enjoy the sport to be at Cattlemen Park August 27 and 28,” Palmer said. “A good time is waiting.”