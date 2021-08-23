Alabama Jazz Collective concert tonight at Claudia Crosby Theater

The Alabama Jazz Collective will be on stage tonight (Tueseday) at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University. Everyone who enjoys, not just jazz, but jazz to rival even Count Basie’s band, will want to be there.

The opportunity to be back on stage playing the music that is the heart and soul of Alabama Jazz Collective is exciting for both the band and those who appreciate jazz.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Dr. Dave Camwell said the Alabama Jazz Collective is dedicated to grow, promote and support the jazz community in Alabama and strives to establish common themes between all genres of music, races and cultures.

“Through jazz education, historical recordings, jazz festival and community outreach, we strive to create a thriving culturally rich audience,” Camwell said. “The Alabama Jazz Collective is made up of jazz educators from throughout the state, at leading universities, colleges and high schools, aiming to be the driving force in jazz education, performance and outreach.”

Tonight’s program will include selections from “Corner Pocket,” (Count Basie); “Caravan,” (Duke Ellington & Juan Tizol); “A Single Sky,” (Dave Douglas); “A Night in Tunisia,” (Dizzy Gillespie); “As Light Through Leaves,” (Jeff Coffin); and “Blue in a Red State,” (Chris Merz).

On tonight’s program will feature: Dave Camwell, Sallie White, Jon Noffsinger, LaRoy Bodiford and Caleb Howard on saxophones; Steven Roberts, Christ Probst, Hardin Butcher, Mike Hugg and Doc Kirby on trumpets; and Dave Phy, Billy Bargetzi, Doug Briston and Jason Sulliman on trombones. The rhythm section will be Andy Nevala, Christ Kozak and John David.

The jazz musicians are as excited to have the opportunity to be back on stage as the Troy Arts Council is to have them.

“This is the first in-person performance for all of us in a while,” Camwell said, adding there is no substitute for a live performance, not for musicians. It’s not just what musicians do, “it’s who we are.”

There is also no substitute for a live performance for the audience. So, everyone who enjoys outstanding jazz is invited to attend tonight’s performance.

The theater provides opportunities for social distancing if preferred and masks are a personal choice.