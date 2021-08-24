Bloomfield named Sun Belt Player off the Week

Following an impressive four-goal opening weekend, Troy forward Erin Bloomfield has been tabbed the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Erin Bloomfield for being named the conference player of the week,” head coach Nicole Waters said. “In each game, she had an instant impact coming off the bench, not just with the four goals she scored but also in the way she created more opportunities for the team. Her ability to read the game was seen in her performance this past weekend, and I hope to see many more like this to come.”

On Friday, Bloomfield came off the bench to score the game-deciding goal against Nicholls. In the 68th minute, the freshman drew a penalty inside the box and nailed a perfect strike to the top-right corner of the net that gave Troy the lead once and for all.

Bloomfield’s momentum rolled into Sunday, where she came off the bench and found the back of the net off a pass from Ella Owen to give Troy the lead in the final minute of the first period against Alabama A&M.

In the 56th minute, the Yeovil, Somerset, England native gave the Trojans a 2-0 advantage with the help of Taytum Terrell.

Bloomfield completed the hat trick in the final minute of the contest as a perfectly placed pass by Caylah Williams allowed Bloomfield to work around the defenders for an easy score. Bloomfield became the first Trojan to earn a hat trick since Nathali DaSilva back in 2019.

Bloomfield and the Trojans return to the pitch on Thursday against in-state foe Auburn. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Troy Soccer Complex.