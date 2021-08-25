Eagles begin season with win over Geneva County

The Goshen Lady Eagles volleyball team kicked off their 2021 season with a win over Geneva County on Tuesday night.

The win gives Goshen a 1-0 start to the season. They will look to start 2-0 when they travel to take on Brantley on Thursday night.

The Eagles’ match against Geneva County lasted four sets on Tuesday. After winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-22, Geneva County stayed alive with a 25-18 win in set three. The Eagles closed the door with a 25-20 win in set four.

Tori Keller finished the match with two aces, two kills, 15 assists and three digs. Ella Tatum had four aces, five kills, one block and two digs.

Kaci Wilkes finished with six kills, one assist and eight digs. Alyssa Sparks had six kills, and Jaci Rushing had three aces and two assists.