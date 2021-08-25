Local pets counting on public for contest votes

The clock is winding down, but it’s not too late for pets to be entered in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest, which is sponsored annually by the Humane Society of Pike County.

Pet owners have until 5 p.m. Friday, August 27, to enter their pets in the competition for the cover pet for the HSPC’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar.

The calendar will also feature the 13 runners-up in the contest as the Pets of the Month and as well as the 52 weekly winners. The honorable mention pets will also be pictured on the calendar, said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president.

“The pets are counting on their owners to enter them in the contest,” Brockmann said. “And the Humane Society of Pike County is counting on the people of Pike County to join us as we work diligently to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Pike County. It is heartbreaking to see an animal that has been neglected and abused. These animals cannot help themselves. So, it’s up to us and the best way to reduce the number of unloved animals is to have pets spayed/neutered so this population of these animals is reduced.”

The Pet Photo Contest funds the HSPC’s annual spring spay/neuter program that is open to residents of Pike County and Troy University students. The program pays $50 on each spay/neuter procedure performed by local veterinarians as long as the funding allows.

“Right now, we have 64 entries at $10 each and voting is coming along, but to have a successful spay/neuter program we need more entries and more votes cast,” Brockmann said.

Entering a pet in the Pet Photo Contest may be done on-line at www.pikehumane.org. Entries and votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service, The Little Framery and Three Notch Antiques in Troy and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques on Highway 231 south of Troy.

Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Friday, August 27 and voting ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

The Humane Society of Pike County thanks the people of Pike County and their pets for their continuing support through these trying times.