Trojans defeat Carroll in four games

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ozark and defeated The Carroll Eagles 3-1 in four sets on Tuesday evening.

The Trojans won the first two sets 25-14 and 25-19. They lost set three 24-26 before closing out the match with a 25-15 win in set four.

The win gives the Trojans their second win of the young season and they are now 2-0.

Madison Stewart finished the match with 14 kills, four aces, one solo block and eight digs.

Kelci Hicks had seven kills, five aces, and five digs. Hannah Sparrow and Olivia Kirkpatrick each had 15 assists and two digs.

The Trojans opened their season last week against Dale County. The Trojans defeated the Warriors 3-0 in that match. Stewart finished with 11 kills, seven digs and one ace.