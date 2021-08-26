COVID-19 Data Update for Aug. 25
The ADPH dashboard did not update new confirmed COVID-19 cases today.
Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity was 21.9 percent on August 23, 2021.
To find the rate for your county, click here.
- 854 Confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.
- 840 are confirmed COVID-19.
- 52% of all ICU patients are COVID-19 positive.
- 543 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
- 850 (44 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.
The median age of confirmed COVID-19 inpatients for this month is 55yo.
- 16 percent 35 and under
- 2.2 percent school age – defined as ages 5-18
Source: Alabama Hospital Association and Troy Regional Medical Center
