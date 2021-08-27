Brundidge mayor urges citizens to get vaccine

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd is encouraging everyone to be Pike County Proud.

And, we right now, we can’t be proud in the fact that our citizens are not being vaccinated for COVID-19,” Boyd said. “Alabama can’t be proud of that and neither can Pike County.”

Boyd said she is joining mayors from across the state in encouraging Alabama citizens to get vaccinated.

“I encouraged the citizens of Brundidge and all Pike County to get vaccinated,” Boyd said. “The vaccine is safe, it’s simple and it’s free of charge. Getting the vaccine could keep ourselves, our loved ones, our friends and neighbors from getting the virus. And, it would keep our communities safer. Getting vaccinated is the first step toward our lives returning to normal. I want that and I’m sure so does every person. So, let’s get vaccinated and let’s make it happen.”

Boyd said information from the Alabama Public Health Department has answers to the question, “Why should I get vaccinated?”

“Of course, the main reason to get vaccinated is to keep from getting sick and, if you do, to keep from becoming seriously ill,” Boyd said. “By getting vaccinated, you are doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect your family, friends and community.”

Boyd said the Alabama Public Health Department has reported that the types of vaccines available have been studied for 20 years and more to evaluate their effectiveness.

“So, I encourage our Brundidge citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks when out in public, stay socially distant and avoid large crowds,” she said. “We are all family and we need to look out for and care for each other. In doing so, we are helping bring our community back to a safe and secure place. Isn’t that what we all want? If so, then, get vaccinated.”