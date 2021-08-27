Patriots stay unbeaten with win over ACA

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots remained unbeaten this season with a sweep of Abbeville Christian Academy on Thursday evening.

The Lady Patriots swept the Generals with scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-23.

The win for the Lady Pariots gives them their second win of the young season. They defeated Fort Dale last Thursday in Greenville, 25-21, 25-15 and 25-14.

On Thursday, Ally Rushing finished with five aces and one kill, while teammate Mikalah Griffin had 11 kills, one ace and one block.

The Lady Patriots now turn their attention to the Lee-Scott Academy Tournament in Auburn this weekend.

The Lady Patriots will play in a total of three matches on Saturday. They take on Coosa beginning at 9 a.m. They will then play Glenwood at 10 a.m. and Lee-Scott at 1 p.m.