Voltage Academy opens in Troy

The latest venture in the performing arts in Pike County is the Voltage Academy of Dance founded by Kelly Sanders of Troy.

Sanders said Voltage Academy of Dance is a faith-founded dance studio with a heart to empower the young artist’s mind, body and spirit through weekly dance training, spiritual mentorship and a life-giving atmosphere.

Voltage Academy of Dance offers ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, hip-hop, contemporary, modern, leaps and turns, creative movement and faculty-led Bible study.

The dance academy also offers recreational classes for ages 3 – 20 and performance team opportunities for ages 7-18.

Sanders is a native of Troy and a graduate of Troy State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

‘My passion has always been working in environments that shape the lives of others,” Sanders said. “Dance and musical theater are avenues of the arts that truly shape the lives of people of all ages.”

Sanders is dedicated to opening Voltage Academy of Dance because she understands and has seen, first hand, how the performing arts, dance and theater, is developmental.

Sanders and her husband, Stephen Sanders, have three daughters, who have been involved in dance since the age of two.”

“Dance and theater develop confidence, discipline, character, perseverance, work ethic and many other positive attributes in children,” Sanders said. “My goal is to give children a safe environment to nurture their talents, build their character and lead them to a closer relationship with the Lord.”

Musical Theater at Voltage Dance Academy, both beginner and intermediate/advanced, is under the direction of Caylee Sanders of Goshen, who obtained her degree in community arts-theater from Troy University. There, she performed in various plays and musicals. Now, she is excited to bring musical theater to Pike County.

“Musical theater allows a performer to tell a story through dance, as well as singing and acting,” she said. “Performers use their bodies to move, their voices to be heard, and their minds to create and portray a character.”

Kelly Sanders said there is a wealth of talent surrounding Troy.

“At Voltage Academy of Dance, our goal is to provide anyone interested in the performing arts, recreational fun ones or those that desire to perform professionally, the foundation to do so,” she said. “At Voltage Academy of Dance, we are dedicated to the performing arts for the City of Troy and excited to see how the Lord will use Voltage for His glory.”

The Voltage Academy of Dance is located at 13652 US Highway 231 in Troy. For more information call 334-770-0724 or visit VoltageAcademyofDance.com.