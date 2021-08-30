Cattlemen’s rodeo draws great crowds for weekend event

It’s all over but the shouting.

And the collective, “Yee Haw!” from the Pike County Cattlemen might be, should be, reverberating around the county.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association’s 29th Annual National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo Friday and Saturday at Cattleman Park was one of the best and most well attended in the history of the rodeo.

“We had great crowds both nights, and Saturday night might have been the biggest we have had,” said Cattleman Johnny Garrett. “All the numbers aren’t in yet, but that’s what it looks like. Rodeo is exciting and great fun and I think this year people were just ready to get out and enjoy good, clean family fun and I don’t think anyone went home disappointed.”

Garrett said the rodeo events were competitive both nights with a total of 200 cowboys and cowgirls riding and roping before the appreciative fans who packed the stands.

“All around, it was a good weekend for rodeo here in Pike County,” Garrett said.

Saturday night also featured the Western Festival for kids ages three to 13 and to say a good time was had by all would be an understatement.

“We had a great turnout of kids and they enjoyed a variety of rodeo-related activities,” Garrett said. “From cow milking to steer ropin’ and from stick horse racing to mutton bustin’ the little cowboys and cowgirls had a good time.”

The Pike County Cattlemen’s professional cowboy rodeo got off to an early start with a mechanical bull riding event at Preston’s Steakhouse Friday morning. Brad Cotton, riding for Burning Bush Cowboy Church, took first place, followed by Bo Estes in second place, riding for Just a Lil’ Rodeo and Zack Hester in third place riding for Wiley Sanders Truck Lines.

On behalf of the Pike County Cattlemen, Garrett expressed appreciation to the rodeo sponsors, the ridin’ and ropin’ cowboys and cowgirls, the volunteers, the vendors, all those who packed the stands and, of course, the Pike County Cattlewomen.

“It takes a lot of people to host a National Cowboy Professional Rodeo and we thank everyone for their support,” he said. “The money that is raised supports the Cattlemen’s $13,000 scholarship program, upgrades to Cattlemen Park, which this year included a new floor and air conditioning for the building, and fans and LED lights for the arena. The money we raise from our annual rodeo is put to good use and makes it possible for the facility to be available for use by the community for a variety of events. We thank everyone for their long and continuing support of the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s associations.”