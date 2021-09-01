COVID-19 Report, Sept. 1
The Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard indicates 5,206 new confirmed cases.
Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity is 22 percent.
To find the rate for your county, click here.
In Alabama, there are:
- 889 Confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.
- 880 are confirmed COVID-19.
- 54 percent of all ICU patients are COVID-19 positive.
- 607 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
- 800 (42 percent) hospital ventilators are available.
