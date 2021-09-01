Local artists asked to exhibit pieces for bicentennial showcase at The Studio

In celebration of Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021, the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Pike County Commission will host the Pike County 200 Exhibit at The Studio on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy from September 16 through 23.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the Pike County 200 Exhibit will highlight the artistic thread that has run through Pike County for two centuries and continues with the creations of Pike County artists in 2021.

The exhibit will feature Pike County artists and all are invited to be a part of the Pike County Bicentennial exhibit.

“How ‘Pike County artists’ is defined, is up to the individual artists,” Campbell said. “Some of the artists will reside here in Pike County and others may have deep roots here but be living somewhere else. Pike County artists know who they are.”

The Pike County 200 Exhibit is just that, an exhibit, not a competition and there is no entry fee. Artists may offer their work for sale with a percentage of the sale going to the JCA.

Artists have until September to enter their work in the Pike County 200 Exhibit. Delivery date for the artwork is between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. September 8 through 10. The JCA preparator will hang/display the artwork.

The Pike County 200 Exhibit at The Studio may be viewed from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. September 16-23. An artists’ reception will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. September 16. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.