Troy University worldwide open house slated for Sept. 30

Troy University’s annual fall Worldwide Open House will be Thursday, Sept. 30, and will give prospective students a chance to learn more about Troy and apply for free during the event.

Expert advisers will be on hand to help prospective students decide on a major and answer questions about financial aid or credit transfers.

“The Troy Worldwide Open House can be the first step towards a bright future,” said Buddy Starling, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. “Admission staff from all of our Troy locations will be available to help plan your path to career success.”

Events will be held at the University’s four Alabama campuses, at University support center locations around the U.S., and online. Those wishing to participate can register by location online at troy.edu/openhouse. Times vary by location.

Application fees will be waived for those who apply for admission to Troy during a Worldwide Open House event at a location or online on September 30.

In addition to open house events on Troy campuses in Troy, Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, events also will be held in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Troy campus open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m.

A virtual open house will also be available online. Register for your preferred location at troy.edu/openhouse.