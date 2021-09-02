4-Hers enjoy summer camp

The Pike County Extension Office and Pike County 4-H hosted four Summer Day Camps this Summer at Pike Liberal Arts School for youth in Pike County. Each day the students learned an educational component and completed fun activities related to the topic.

4-H Summer Day Camp kicked off June 9th with “It’s O”Fish”ally Summer”. 4-Her’s learned angler education and created a raft that could float and operate by wind.

On June 23rd, 4-H’ers enjoyed learning how to prepare homemade meals, safety tips in the kitchen, proper handwashing, and table etiquette!

On July 14th, 4-Her’s enjoyed STEM Day and learned how rockets launch and built their own balloon rocket launcher!

On July 28th 4-Her’s enjoyed learning about Raptors from Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center and all about “Skulls and Skins”!