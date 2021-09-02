Bulldogs return to action against Beulah on Friday

The Pike County Bulldogs will play their first game in front of their home crowd fans on Friday night when they take on Beulah.

It will be Pike County’s first official contest of the young season. It will also be their region opener.

The Bulldogs fell to Charles Henderson in their annual jamboree two weeks ago at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs finished last season 6-5 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Bulldogs have had plenty of success in region play over the years. Since 2015 the Bulldogs have gone 30-3 in region play, playing in Region two, three and four.

Beulah is coming off a 1-9 season in 2020. So far this season, the Bobcats have a 40-28 loss to Loachapoka and a 43-13 loss to Cleburne County.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools. They were scheduled to play each other last year, but COVID-19 cancelled the game.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bulldogs Stadium.