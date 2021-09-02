Photo contest winners at JCA

The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographers’ paradise.

And, the 2021 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest winners display at the Johnson Center for the Arts highlights the natural beauty of the Yellowhammer State.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the Johnson Center is excited to host the 2021 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest winner display and hopes are to be an annual host of the display.

“The Johnson Center had the opportunity to be a host site this year because the display had not been in the Wiregrass area for a while,” Campbell said. “We are hoping to get on the yearly rotation because the display of outstanding photographs of our state appeals to a wide interest and age rage. The display is professionally done and the photography is captivating.”

The 2021 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest winner display is featured in the Kirk Gallery on the Johnson Center upper level and will be available for viewing for another week.

“The display is motivation for those who enjoy photography to enter the 2022 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest which is now open,” Campbell said. “The focus of the contest will be on traditional photography techniques and the use of hand-held cameras.”

Categories will include “Scenics” or people taking part in recreational activities at any of Alabama’s 22 state parks and native or migratory songbirds, hummingbirds, game birds and raptors. Other categories are Bugs and Butterflies (wings and flutterings), Cold-blooded Critters (frogs and snakes), Nature-Based Recreation (fishing, hunting, rock climbing, surfing but no organized sports), Scenic photos (mountains, waterfalls, swamps, sunrises) and Shoots and Roots (wildflowers, fungi, native flora and fungi).

Sweet Home Alabama is a unique category that features photos in which natural or manmade landmarks or other inanimate objects are prominent such has Birmingham’s Vulcan statue and Dothan’s National Peanut Festival.”

The Young Photographers category is reserved for photographers ages 17 and younger. The subject matter can be any of the contest categories. Cell phone photos will be accepted in this category.

Entries in the contest will be accepted online at www.outdooralabama.com until October 31, 2021.

Campbell said it would be exciting to see the talent of local photographers and camera buffs featured in the 2022 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest traveling display. So, get out that hand-held camera and start shooting.

The Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alabama Tourism Department.