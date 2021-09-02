Trojans look to bounce back after last week’s loss

The Charles Henderson Trojans look to rebound after last week’s loss when they travel to Greenville to take on the Tigers in the region opener.

The Trojans dropped to 0-1 on the year last week when they fell to the Class 3A Montgomery Catholic Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Charles Henderson held close to the Knights in the opening quarter, but Montgomery Catholic went on to win 50-0.

The Trojans will look to even their record when they travel west to take on the region rival Tigers on Friday night.

Greenville is coming off a 14-12 win over Blount last week. They defeated Hillcrest-Evergreen two weeks ago 10-8.

The Tigers finished last season 4-6 overall and 2-4 in region play. The Trojans fell to the Tigers last season 21-0 on their way to a 1-8 finish.

Going back to 2015 the Trojans are 2-3 against the Tigers. They are currently on a three-game losing streak against Greenville.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Trojans is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Greenville.