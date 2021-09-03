Bulldogs comeback attempt falls short in loss to Beulah

The Pike County Bulldogs made a late push to win on Friday night, but fell to Beulah 14-12 in Brundidge.

Two failed two-point conversions by the Bulldogs made the difference on Friday night. Trailing by two points with under a minute to go, the Bulldogs took over possession on their own nine yard line looking to drive the field and get into field possession. They made it as far as their one 39 before a sack ended the game.

Both offenses were held off the scoreboard in the opening quarter. The Bobcats broke the ice with 7:25 remaining in the half on a nine-yard touchdown run.

The score would remain at 7-0 going into the locker room at halftime.

The Bulldogs took their opening drive 62 yards and scored their first touchdown on a 41-yard touchdown run by Jhanauris King. After their first failed two-point conversion, Pike County trailed the Bobcats 7-6 with 10:11 remaining in the third.

After a three and out by the Bulldog offense, the Bobcats scored their second rushing touchdown of the to game, this time from three yards out, and pulled ahead by eight at 14-6 with 42 seconds remaining in the third.

Pike County’s second to last drive of the game lasted 15 plays ending with a touchdown catch by Virgil Thompson. Needing a two-point conversion to tie the game, the Bulldogs offense once again failed to get the ball in the end zone.

The Bulldogs will travel to play Dadeville next Friday night.