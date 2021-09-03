Goshen falls to Trinity in home opener
The Goshen Eagles hosted their home opener and region opener on Friday night against the Trinity Wildcats.
The Eagles fell to Trinity, 56-0 to fall to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.
The Eagles fell behind 35-0 after one quarter of play and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 49-0.
Goshen quarterback Peyton Stamey completed 2-of-7 passes for 32 yards on Friday.
Szemerick Andrews led the rushing attack of the Eagles with 37 yards on eight carries. He had a 17-yard rush, the biggest run for the Eagles on the night.
Andrew Galloway had two catches for a total of 32 yards.
Andrews led the Eagle defense with eight tackles, while Kadavion Bristow had seven.
The Eagles will Childersburg next Friday night in Goshen.
