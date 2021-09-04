A day for remembrance

At noon on Tuesday, September 7, all Pike Countians and beyond are invited to join Alabama’s hospitals in a statewide moment of silence to remember the more than 12,200 Alabamians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 or related illnesses, those who are currently sick, the loved ones of the sick, and the healthcare providers who are caring for them.

Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, said Troy Regional will participate in this moment of silence at the front entrance of the hospital at the fountain.

“The public is invited to attend this statewide moment of silence,” Smith said. “Those who attend are encouraged to wear appropriate face covering and to maintain social distancing.”

As a reminder, Smith said Covid-19 vaccines are available every Friday from 1 until 4 pm. at Troy Regional Medical Center.

“No appointment is required, and the vaccine is free,” Smith said. “Do your part to slow the spread of this horrible disease. Get vaccinated. Spread the word, not the virus.