August 24-26 Police Reports

Incidents

Aug. 24

A vehicle was searched on Pike County Lake Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Railroad Avenue.

A juvenile problem was reported on Peacock Street.

A trespass warning was issued on County Road 5516.

Failure to appear and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported.

Aug. 25

An alias warrant was served and possession of a pistol by a violent felon was reported on Daisy Court.

Fraud was reported on Terrace Trail.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Elm Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 5516.

A domestic dispute was reported on Cedar Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on Academy Street.

Driving while driver’s license revoked, second-degree possession of marijuana and firearms license required was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Aug. 26

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

A recovered vehicle was reported on Jane Road.

A trespass warning was issued on Pierson Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Franklin Drive.

Harassing communications were reported on County Road 5504.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

A trespass warning was issued on West Pike Street.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Oak Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Magnolia Court.