Boy Scouts to gather at Troy University to hone skills

Troy University’s Merit Badge University returns to the Troy Campus for its 11th year on Sept. 25, after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

“MBU,” as it has come to be called, attracts Scouts and Scouters from throughout the southeastern United States and gives Scouts the opportunity to earn or partially complete merit badges necessary for program advancement, including several required for the Eagle Scout Award, Scouting’s highest rank. Adult leader training is also provided at the event.

“We are excited that we can bring Scouts back to our campus this fall and showcase what Troy University has to offer, both in terms of the merit badge program and as Alabama’s ‘International University’,” said Clif Lusk, a University Relations coordinator at Troy who also serves as dean of MBU.

Typically, Scouts and leaders from across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee attend the event.

Registration is on-going via the Alabama Florida Council website at bsa3.org. The cost to attend is $25 for youth and adults. Scouts receive a T-shirt, lunch in the Trojan Dining Facility and a special patch for attending.

The Scouts will choose to attend one or two of the 25 merit badge classes offered. Instructors for the courses come from both the Troy faculty and Scouting volunteers, depending on the offering, which ranges from personal management to STEM-related classes. Adults are offered a variety of training opportunities this year, including Scoutmaster and Cubmaster Specific Training and CPR.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the Alabama Florida Council website at bsa3.org.