Patriots pick up win over Lee-Scott

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to take on region foe Lee-Scott Academy on Friday night and left with a 28-0 win over the Warriors.

The win for the Patriots gives them their second in a row on the young season, The Pike Patriots defeated Hooper Academy last Friday night.

The Patriots scored 14 first half points and went into halftime leading 14-0. They added 14 more second half points accounting for the 28-0 win.

The Patriots totaled 396 total yards in their 28-0 win. On the ground, the Patriots finished with 298 yards led by Zakevin Pennington, who finished with 92 yards on 11 carries.

The Patriots finished with 98 passing yards. Quarterback Cason Eubanks completed five-of-ten passes for 98 yards. Aaron Greenwood led the team in receiving with two catches for 50 yards.

Three different players scored Pike’s four touchdowns led by Kam Baker, who finished with two touchdowns. His first came on a four-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. His second came in the third quarter on an eight-yard run.

Eubanks had a rushing touchdown of 71 yards and Markelis Hobdy had a 22-yard run. Kicker Cade Renfroe was 4-of-4 in PAT’s.

Defensively, Frankie Jefcoat finished with 11 tackles. Davis Kilcrease and Keith Williams both finished with seven tackles and Kam Baker, Gavin Williams and Hobdy each had five tackles.

The Patriots will remain on the road next week when they travel to take on Edgewood Academy beginning at 7 p.m.