Bazzell finalist for Superintendent of Year

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Mark Bazzell, Superintendent of Pike County Schools, who has been named a finalist for Superintendent of the Year 2022.

Bazzell was nominated by District 3 of the School Superintendents of Alabama.

The announcement of the 2022 Superintendent of the Year will occur during the SSA Fall Conference in Florence.

Bazzell said he is appreciative and humbled by the recognition.

“At Pike County Schools, we have worked hard, collectively, to create positive outcomes and opportunities for our students,” Bazzell said. “We have a great Board of Education and a leadership team including Dr. Donnella Carter, Dr. Mark Head, Pam Franklin, Jeff McClure and Tom Hicks. They work together well and I can’t say enough about our staff, our teachers, bus drivers and lunchroom personnel.”

Bazzell said he is proud to be a part of the Pike County School System.

“This is not Mark Bazzell’s recognition; it is a shared recognition,” he said. “We all work together for the benefit of the students in the Pike County Schools.”

Even though the system’s academies and STEM program have received wide recognition, Bazzell said he can’t point to any specific programs that make the Pike County School a standout system.

“For me, it’s about the culture that we have created of our school system with the board, faculty and everyone involved,” Bazzell said. “Our one focus is to do everything we can to help our students achieve, each and every one. Any recognition Pike County Schools receives is shared. Pike County Schools are a great place to work because we have so many good people.”

Bazzell again expressed his appreciation for being named a finalist for the 2022 Superintendent of the Year.

“It is humbling for me and so meaningful for our school system,” he said.

Bazzell, a graduate of Auburn University, has 30 years experience in education including a classroom teacher at Pike County High School, biology, chemistry and physical science; principal of Pike County High School, grades K-9 and grades 7-12; Assistant Superintendent of Pike County Schools and Superintendent of Pike County Schools.