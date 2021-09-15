And the HSPC Pet Contest winner is …

The votes are in and the winner of the highly contested 13th Humane Society of Pike County’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest is Kenny and Elaine Pinckard’s “much loved” Brandy Grace.

The Pinckards love and adore Brandy Grace and each wanted her to “grace” the cover of the HSPC’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar. So, as time ticked down to the last minutes to cast votes, Kenny entered a large number of votes for Brandy Grace. His wife was not aware that he had “kind of” stuffed a few votes in the box for Brandy Grace so she, too, voted for her precious kitty. Brandy Grace was so loved by her family and friends that she topped all winners with 2,265 votes that might be the most votes cast in the history of the Pet Photo Contest or at least close to the most.

At the age of 19 years, Brandy Grace Pinckard is now a three-time Pet Photo Contest Cover Girl.

“One, twice, three times a lady,” said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president.

Cover Girl Brandy Grace and the 13 monthly winners will be announced and honored in the Weekend Edition of The Messenger.

“Again, the Humane Society of Pike County would like to extend its sincere gratitude to everyone who entered their precious pets and to everyone who voted for these babies,” Brockmann said. “In spite of the continued difficult time our nation is still experiencing with COVID, and, in spite of not having a contest and calendar last year and losing momentum, we’re very pleased with this year’s results and look forward to a spay/neuter clinic next spring. Thank you, Pike County citizens, and beyond, we had one entry from The Bronx, New York.”

Brockmann said the HSPC always appreciates the businesses that collect photos and votes on its behalf: Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping; Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins; Jinright’s Hillside Antiques; The Little Framery and Three Notch Antiques,

“We’re grateful to those businesses that have already purchased calendar ads and those who will,” she said. “One year the ads paid for the entire publication price of our calendars so all sales were clear profit, also for our spay/neuter program. Thank you all again!”

The 2022 Pet Photo Calendars will be available before Christmas and they make great stocking stuffers and gifts for Christmas and are timely for New Years.

“Again, a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone,” Brockmann said. “We cannot wait to see this year’s publication with all our beautiful animals.”