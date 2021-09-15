Purple Cats, Rebels take on regional foes

The Ariton Purple Cats and Zion Chapel Rebels will be in action, playing regional opponents on Friday night.

The Purple Cats will put their undefeated start to the season on the line when they host G.W. Long. The Rebels will hit the road to take on Houston County.

The Purple Cats improved to 4-0 on the season when they knocked off Geneva County, 42-0 in a lopsided upset.

The Purple Cat offense is averaging 44 points per game, while the defense hasn’t allowed a point since the opener.

G.W. Long is 2-0 coming into Friday night’s contest. They opened their season with wins over Elba and Houston County. The offense is averaging 40 points per game while the defense has allowed 16 points in both wins.

G.W. Long beat the Purple Cats last season, 52-6.

The Zion Chapel Rebels come into Friday’s clash with Houston County in search of their first win. The Rebels fell to Elba last week 48-12. They will be taking on a Lion team who is coming off a loss to G.W. Long last week. They have dropped two in a row after starting the year 2-0.

The Lions defeated the Rebels 16-6 last season and is unofficially 7-0 all time against the Rebels.

Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.