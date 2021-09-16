TCC approves agreement with PowerSouth

The Troy City Council approved several housekeeping measures for city departments at its Tuesday meeting.

The Council approved the license agreement with PowerSouth for an easement to permanently install a water runoff drain across PowerSouth’s right of way near Deer Stand Hill.

The council also approved the Troy Fire Department to apply for equipment grants including a $340,000 grant for a pumper tanker, which the city would need to match $45,600; and a grant for an air pump truck that could refill firefighter’s oxygen tanks on-site for $16,000, the city would need to match $10,000; as well as a grant for various other equipment. The total for all three grants was $556,000.

The city also approved an engineering services agreement with Jacobs Engineering. City Utilities Manager Brian Chandler said the service agreement would allow the city to take advantage of Jacobs Engineering’s expertise with water modeling software. Chandler said the utilities department currently was not in need of the services, but the agreement would specify the cost to the city if Jacobs’ services were needed in the future.

The Council also heard from Sadaris Williams who asked that the council consider making a one-time donation to a project being developed on the Troy University campus by the National Panhellenic Council.