Marianne Edwards Grant passed away on Thursday, September 9th in Duluth, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will be at the Orange Beach United Methodist Church, 28715 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama, on Saturday, September 25th, 2021, at 11:00 AM, receiving family and friends at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orange Beach Public Library https://www.orangebeachlibrary.org/ or the Alabama Coastal Foundation https://www.joinacf.org/.