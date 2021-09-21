September 23, 2021

  • 55°

Marianne Edwards Grant

By Mike Hensley

Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Marianne Edwards Grant passed away on Thursday, September 9th in Duluth, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will be at the Orange Beach United Methodist Church, 28715 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama, on Saturday, September 25th, 2021, at 11:00 AM, receiving family and friends at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orange Beach Public Library https://www.orangebeachlibrary.org/  or the Alabama Coastal Foundation https://www.joinacf.org/.

