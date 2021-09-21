TAC jazz concert Thursday

Got the ho-hums? Got cabin fever or the rainy-day blues?

Then, what you need is a little jazz in your life.

And, the Troy Arts Council is already a step ahead with that.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the TAC will present the Dave Camwell Jazz Group in concert at Long Hall on the campus of Troy University. The concert is free and open to the public.

Camwell is director of Jazz Studies and associate professor of music at Troy University.

“There’s nothing better than jazz to get your feet tapping and your spirits heightened,” said Bill Hopper, TAC president. “And, there’s no better jazz played than by Dave Camwell’s Jazz Group. It will be a great concert and we encourage those who especially enjoy jazz and those who just enjoy music to join us Thursday night in Room 104 at Long Hall. The concert will last about an hour and what better way to spend time on a September, Thursday night.”

Hopper said the concert is offered free as will be several other upcoming TAC events.

“The TAC had to cancel or postpone most of its scheduled events in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus,” Hopper said. “But, we want to say thank you to our patrons and the extended community for their continuous support so we are offering several concerts free of charge during the fall months.”

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute is set for October 4 in the Crosby Theater on the Troy University campus.

“The Beach Boys’ Tribute promises to be very popular with all ages and we are looking forward to a large and appreciative audience for it,” Hopper said.

Hopper said events at Troy University will require participants to adhere to university protocol regarding COVID-19.

On the heels of Sail On: The Beach Boys’ Tribute, comes Chanticleer, a musical choir, on October 7 at St. Martin’s Church.

“The Troy Arts Council invites and encourages our extended community to join us for our fall events,” Hopper said. “We look forward to getting back to being together again.”