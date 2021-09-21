Trojans release schedule

Highlighted by four power-five matchups, the reigning Sun Belt Champions have announced their complete 2021-22 schedule, head coach Chanda Rigby announced Tuesday.

The schedule features showdowns with Missouri, Duke, Wake Forest and Mississippi State.

“We wanted a non-conference schedule that was as challenging as we could make it,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “This is, by far, the toughest schedule we have played. Iron sharpens iron, and we have high hopes that we will get better and better as we fight through this tough lineup of teams.”

The Trojans kick off the season with a pair of midweek home tilts against Talladega (Nov. 9) and Florida A&M (Nov. 11). Tuesday’s game against Talladega will be a doubleheader, with the men facing Carver directly following.

Troy will then hit the road to square off against Mercer (Nov. 15) before returning home to face Bethune Cookman (Nov. 18).

The Trojans embark on a challenging road swing, where they will face the likes of Missouri (Nov. 23) and Duke (Nov. 28).

Troy University’s Dead Day brings in-state foe Samford into Trojan Arena for another doubleheader with then men’s squad (Dec. 1) before hitting the road against Wake Forest (Dec. 4) and Tulane (Dec. 8).

Troy will then return home to the friendly confounds of its home court to take on Middle Tennessee State (Dec. 11) and in-state rival UAH (Dec. 15).

The Trojans will wrap up non-conference action in an MTE hosted by Mississippi State. Troy will take on the Bulldogs (Dec. 18), South Carolina State (Dec. 19) and Jackson State (Dec. 20) to prepare for conference action.

The back-to-back Sun Belt Champions will once again have a target on its back when it opens conference play. The Trojans will open league play with a pair of home contests against Coastal Carolina (Dec. 30) and App State (Jan. 1).

The Trojan’s first conference road trip will take place in Texas when Troy battles Texas State (Jan. 6) and UT Arlington (Jan. 8).

The highly anticipated rematch of last season’s Sun Belt tournament championship game will take place in Lafayette, La. on Jan. 13 and will be the two teams’ only regular-season meeting.

After its three-game road trip, Troy will return home for three consecutive games. The first game of the homestand will take place on Jan. 15, when Troy plays host to ULM. Following its matchup against the Warhawks, Little Rock (Jan. 20) and Arkansas State (Jan. 22) will make their way into Trojan Arena.

To close out the month of January, Troy will head to the peach state to take on Georgia Southern (Jan. 27) and Georgia State (Jan. 29).

Troy and South Alabama will renew their in-state rivalry in a pair of back-to-back contests. The series will start in Troy (Feb 5) before the two programs meet in Mobile on Feb. 12.

The Trojans will close out their home schedule with a pair of games against Georgia State (Feb. 17) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 19). Troy’s final two regular-season games of the 2021-22 season will take place at App State (Feb. 24) and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 26).

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament will again be played in Pensacola, Fla., and run March 2-7. The entirety of the tournament will be played at the Bay Center Arena this season after being split between the Bay Center and Pensacola State College last season.