Patriots host Chambers

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots lost just two regular season games during their championship-wining season in 2020. They will have a chance to avenge one of them when the Chambers Academy Rebels pay a visit to Troy on Friday night.

The Patriots rode into LaFayette 4-0 last season to take on the Rebels and left with a 44-25 loss. This season, the Patriots are once again looking for their fifth win of the season against the Rebels.

The Patriots won their fourth-straight game last Friday night when they shut out Edgewood Academy, 56-0. The Patriots have shutout their last three opponents.

The Patriots have outscored their opponents 174-42 this season.

The Rebels come into Friday night’s game undefeated after they defeated Valiant Cross Academy last Friday, 30-28. Friday night’s game will be the third straight non-region game for the Rebels.

The Rebels come into the contest averaging 32 points per game, while the defense has allowed just seven points. The Rebel defense has held opponents to single digits three times this year.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dewight Ward Field at Delaney Kervin Stadium.