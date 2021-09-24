Fair returns on Oct. 5

The Troy Shrine Club’s Pike County Fair will be back for the 2021 fall season and will take right back up where it left off when COVID-19 dictated it so.

Kathy Sneed, Troy Shrine Club chief volunteer, said the 2021 Pike County Fair is set for October 5-9 at the Pike County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy.

“The fair will feature the same midway as before the pandemic,” Sneed said. “Modern Midway is an outstanding contractor and will bring the favorite rides for all ages and also several new and exciting rides.

“The Troy Shriners are excited to bring the county fair back to Pike County. The county fair is a longstanding fall tradition and people are anxious to get back doing the things that are a part of who we are.”

The Pike County Fair is an outdoor event and the Troy Shriners are assured that those who come will have a safe and enjoyable time.

The 2021 Pike County Fair will feature all the activities and events that make it popular for kids and adults alike.

“The community and business exhibits will be inside the main building,” Sneed said. “Down at the barn, we’ll have the animal exhibits including – cows, horses, chickens and other interesting animals.”

The 2021 Pike County Fair will feature a lineup of outstanding entertainment each night beginning on Tuesday night with Pastor Samuel Valentine and his wife and their Praise Team.

“On Wednesday night, Nashville country music star, Jess Kelli Adams, will be featured,” Sneed said. “On Thursday night, local country music singer Ryan Waters will be on stage. On Friday, Jerome Jackson, Dothan radio announcer, will sing poplar legends’ music from the 1960s through the 1980s.”

Closing out the entertainment for the week at the county fair will be Henry Hendock and karaoke night.

“Every night, the entertainment alone will be worth the price of admission which is $6 for ages 5-11 and $10 for ages 12 and above. Ages five and under are admitted free.

“Wednesday night is Kids’ Night and armbands are buy one and get one free,” Sneed said. “That’s a great family value and we expect a huge crowd on Wednesday.”

However, every night at the county fair promises to be a good time.

“When you walk in and smell the popcorn popping and hotdogs roasting and see the bright lights and hear the laughter, you know you are going to have a good time,” Sneed said. “We invite everyone to mark their calendars for October 5-9 and join us for a great time at the Pike County Fair.”