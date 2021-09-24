Sept. 8-10 Police Reports

Arrests

Sept. 8

Teresia McClendon Bennett, 54, was charged with public intoxication.

Terrell Dion Wheeler, 44, was charged on three alias warrants.

Catherine Wodell Morris, 49, Failure to appear.

Sept. 9

Shelby Rose Clink-Scales, 20, was charged with aggravated assault.

A minor was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

Jordan Montez Chism, Age 21, was charged on a capias warrant.

Sept. 10

Brynesha Danae’ Stwart, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and harassment.

George Wynfield Faircloth, was charged on an alias warrant.

John Benson Brodhead, 27, was charged on a capias warrant.

D’aires Tarshish Monroe, 22, was charged with possession of stolen property.

Steven D. Bean, 28, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Incidents

Sept. 8

Distributing a private image with intent to harass was reported on Elm Street.

Breaking and entering a mother vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Church Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Aster Avenue.

Three alias warrants were served on Church Street.

Driving under the influence was reported on Country Club Road.

Damage to property was reported on Babcock Street.

An animal complaint was reported on County Road 1149.

A domestic dispute was reported on Lilac Lane.

Driving while revoked on was reported on Knox Street.

Sept. 9

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on George Wallace Drive.

A work incident was reported on Ananias Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.

Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported on University Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on Noat Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

A capias warrant was served on Ellen Drive.

Sept. 10:

Menacing and harassment were reported on Lake Avenue.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of stolen property was reported on Forest Hill Trail.

An animal bite was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violence felon and receiving stolen property were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

DISCLAIMER: All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.